E. Stephen Hein Florist makes a move from Winchester Road to Second Street

E. Stephen Hein Florist, a fixture among downtown Lexington businesses, is moving from its current Winchester Road location to Second Street near the new Martine’s Pastries.
The floral business, which has been in business downtown for 31 years, was moving from Winchester Road to Second Street at Eastern Avenue the day after Christmas. It started business at The Wellington Arms at 508 East Main Street, then moved to another Main Street location, to the store at 611 Winchester Road, where it has been for 11 years.
It is moving to a location at Second Street and Eastern Avenue, near Martine’s Pastries, at 400 East Third Steet. Martine’s opened in April, moving from a location near Eastland Shopping Center off Winchester Road.
The move will go quickly, Hein said.
“I have a great big party I have to deliver on the 28th,” Hein said. “It’s going to be nip and tuck, and we’re going to do it.”
