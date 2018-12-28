Local

Flooding rains arrive this weekend, New Year’s Eve

By Deedra Lawhead

December 28, 2018 07:46 AM

After high winds and rain leave Kentucky Friday, a new system rolls closer with flooding rains for the late weekend and Monday, New Year’s Eve, according to WKYT chief meteorologist Chris Bailey.

Rain totals of 1 to 3 inches are possible Sunday night into Monday. Flash flooding and river flooding are possible.

On Bailey’s weather blog, see more of the forecast, including the potential for winter weather next week. Below is Bailey’s Twitter feed.

