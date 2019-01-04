Lexington Center demolition continues. Heritage Hall comes down.

Crews worked Friday bringing down parts of the old Heritage Hall.
The demolition phase of the $241 million reinvention and expansion of the Lexington Convention Center has reached the West Main Street side of the complex.
Messer Construction is working on the renovation and expansion with completion expected by November 2021.
Rupp Arena and the Convention Center will remain open during the construction period. The design will include a new wedge-shaped exterior for Rupp Arena and 200,000 square feet of ballroom, meeting, exhibition and hospitality space.
The renovation will be paid for in a variety of ways, including $60 million from the Kentucky legislature; up to $30 million from the city council; a hotel-motel tax increase; a 15-year lease with UK, and a monetary commitment from VisitLex, the city’s tourism and visitors bureau. The revenue will pay off construction bonds.
