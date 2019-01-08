Local

Lexington library director leaving after eight years

By Cheryl Truman

January 08, 2019 05:43 PM

Director Ann Hammond shown in the Kentucky Reference Room on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2010 at the Lexington Public Library on Main St. in Lexington, Ky. (That’s a bust of Henry Clay at right.) Ann Hammond is settling in as the new director of the Lexington Public Library. Photo by David Perry | Staff.
Director Ann Hammond shown in the Kentucky Reference Room on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2010 at the Lexington Public Library on Main St. in Lexington, Ky. (That’s a bust of Henry Clay at right.) Ann Hammond is settling in as the new director of the Lexington Public Library. Photo by David Perry | Staff. David Perry Lexington Herald-Leader
Director Ann Hammond shown in the Kentucky Reference Room on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2010 at the Lexington Public Library on Main St. in Lexington, Ky. (That’s a bust of Henry Clay at right.) Ann Hammond is settling in as the new director of the Lexington Public Library. Photo by David Perry | Staff. David Perry Lexington Herald-Leader

Ann Hammond, who has run the Lexington public library system for the last eight years, is leaving for a library director’s job in California.

The Sonoma County Library Commission voted to hire Hammond as the new permanent director for the library on Monday. The Sonoma library system includes 12 branches, two stations and multiple special collections and libraries.

Before coming to Lexington as the library’s executive director in 2010, Hammond had worked in library leadership roles in San Diego and Alameda counties in California.

“Kentucky is one of the friendliest and most beautiful states in the nation, and will always have a special place in my heart,” Hammond said in a release from the Sonoma County commission. “But California is home, and I am overjoyed to be returning, and especially to be joining the Sonoma County Library team.”

  Comments  