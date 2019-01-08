Lexington library director leaving after eight years

Ann Hammond, who has run the Lexington public library system for the last eight years, is leaving for a library director’s job in California.
The Sonoma County Library Commission voted to hire Hammond as the new permanent director for the library on Monday. The Sonoma library system includes 12 branches, two stations and multiple special collections and libraries.
Before coming to Lexington as the library’s executive director in 2010, Hammond had worked in library leadership roles in San Diego and Alameda counties in California.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“Kentucky is one of the friendliest and most beautiful states in the nation, and will always have a special place in my heart,” Hammond said in a release from the Sonoma County commission. “But California is home, and I am overjoyed to be returning, and especially to be joining the Sonoma County Library team.”
Comments