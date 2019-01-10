Local

Accumulating snow possible through the weekend in Kentucky

By Deedra Lawhead

January 10, 2019 07:40 AM

Chris Bailey WKYT
Chris Bailey WKYT

Flurries Thursday set the stage for accumulating snow and mess over the weekend in the region, said WKYT chief meterologist Chris Bailey.

Cold temperatures and frigid wind chills were back Thursday with snow showers leaving light accumulations in Central and Eastern Kentucky.

Heavier snow moves in as early as Friday night. On Bailey’s weather blog, he spells out the possibility of three different waves of weather likely to affect the region. Below you can keep tabs on Bailey’s weather updates through the day.



  Comments  