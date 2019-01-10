Accumulating snow possible through the weekend in Kentucky

Flurries Thursday set the stage for accumulating snow and mess over the weekend in the region, said WKYT chief meterologist Chris Bailey.
Cold temperatures and frigid wind chills were back Thursday with snow showers leaving light accumulations in Central and Eastern Kentucky.
Heavier snow moves in as early as Friday night. On Bailey’s weather blog, he spells out the possibility of three different waves of weather likely to affect the region. Below you can keep tabs on Bailey’s weather updates through the day.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments