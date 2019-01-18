Frigid temps and slick roads bring closings and delays

A frigid beginning Sunday has brought snow and slick driving conditions to the region.
The temperature has dipped into high teens and lower 20’s for much of Central Kentucky, and the sudden temperature drop coupled with snowfall overnight has produced slick driving conditions.
The forecast from the National Weather Service calls for continued cold with a slight chance of snow then mostly sunny for Sunday.
Monday will be frigid with wind chills in the single digits.
A press release the city of Lexington urged drivers to “stay off the roads Sunday morning.” The release went on to warn drivers to use “extreme caution if they do go out.”
If you must travel, allow sufficient travel time as safe speeds will be limited by the hazardous conditions as the roads are slick.
Area churches and business have announced several delays and closings, a list of which can be found on WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.
For complete weather information and updates, see Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.
