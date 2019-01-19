Kentucky school condemned over video of young men’s treatment of Native American in D.C.

A Northern Kentucky Catholic high school was heavily criticized Saturday on social media and by federal and state leaders over a video that showed a young man standing very close to an elderly Native American who was beating a drum in Washington, D.C..
Other young men stood near them, laughing and cheering.
It appeared that some of the onlookers wore clothes that carried the insignia of Covington Catholic High School in Park Hills, but it could not be immediately confirmed that they were students at the school. The all-male, private school has about 560 students.
The school’s website said some students were attending the March for Life event in Washington, D.C., Friday. The Indigenous Peoples March also was held Friday in the nation’s capital.
One video of the encounter between the young men and the Indian reported more than 1.5 million views. Many comments on Twitter chided the students for making fun of and disrespecting indigenous marchers . They called for the school to respond.
The American Indian in the video was Nathan Phillips, a Vietnam veteran, said Indian Country Today.
It said Phillips is an Omaha elder who hosts a sacred pipe ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery to honor Native Americans who are war veterans. He is former director of Native Youth Alliance. The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that the Roman Catholic Diocese of Covington said Saturday afternoon that it was “just now learning about this incident and regret it took place. We are looking into it.”
Covington Catholic High School principal Bob Rowe was not immediately available for comment.
U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, D-New Mexico, said on her Twitter page, “The students’ display of blatant hate, disrespect, and intolerance is a signal of how common decency has decayed under this administration. Heartbreaking. “ Haaland is the first Native American elected to Congress.
Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes referred to the incident on her Twitter page, saying, “Kentucky, we are better than this.” She noted that Americans celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr. this week and “his work to ensure equality for all through nonviolent civil disobedience.”
She said that work “sadly still applies today.”
In a statement, Grimes said, “In spite of these horrific scenes, I refuse to shame and solely blame these children for this type of behavior. Instead I turn to the adults and administration that are charged with teaching them, and to those who are silently letting others promote this behavior.”
She called on the school “to denounce this behavior. As a proud alumnae of a Catholic high school, I know a school that stands for ‘Building minds, Living Faith,’ would not stand for this.”
