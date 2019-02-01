Lextran remembers Rosa Parks’ birthday in the most natural way: By saving her a seat

Rosa Parks, the civil rights icon who launched a national movement by refusing to give up her seat on a Montgomery, Ala., bus in 1955, will be remembered on Lexington’s Lextran buses next week in honor of her birthday.
Parks, who died in 2005, would have turned 106 on Monday.
Lextran plans to reserve one seat on each of its buses in memory of Parks from Feb. 4 to Feb. 8, the system said in a news release.
“Rosa Parks’ legacy reminds us that everyone has the power to initiate change,” Lextran General Manager Carrie Butler said in a news release. “In reserving a seat for her, we honor her bravery and convictions.”
Parks refusal to give her seat to a white man resulted in her arrest, which in turn sparked the Montgomery bus boycott and helped bring Martin Luther King Jr. to the public fore. The Supreme Court ultimately ruled that the segregation on Montgomery’s buses was unconstitutional.
The reserved seats will be marked with a poster that features a QR code directing riders to books about Parks that are available at the Lexington Public Library.
“This seat is reserved in honor of Rosa Parks. Her quiet strength made a seat available to everyone,” the posters state.
