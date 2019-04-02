Best bets: Keeneland Spring meet, Shakespeare, rodeo and arboretum Children’s Garden

The Keeneland Spring Meet kicks off this weekend with the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes on Saturday and College Day on Friday.

Saddle up and head to the races during the opening weekend of Keeneland’s Spring Meet. Top races on the track’s opening weekend include the $1 million Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (G2) and $500,000 Central Bank Ashland (G1) on April 6. Gates open at 11 a.m., with the first post coming at 1:05 p.m. Tickets for general admission are $5. Tailgating on The Hill is free, with food trucks and live music on Saturday. College Day is Friday, and students get in free. They can register to win $30,000 in scholarships. Breakfast with the Works is Saturday 7 to 8:30 a.m. with activities throughout the day. Keeneland, 4201 Versailles Rd. Keeneland.com.

Home and Garden Show

The 44th annual Central Kentucky Home and Garden Show comes to the Lexington Center from April 5-7. At the show attendees will find a number of products and services on display from builders, contractors and remodelers to entertainment systems, landscaping and kitchenware. Also on site will be Wayde King & Brett Raymer of Animal Planet’s “Tanked” to talk about what happens behind-the-scenes on the show, painting seminars from Brian Santos, and much more. Tickets are $8-9. Lexington Convention Center, 430 W Vine St. CKYHomeShow.com.

Richard II

UKShakes, a University of Kentucky student organization dedicated to exploring, revitalizing, and performing the works of William Shakespeare, will present the playwright’s “Richard II” from April 5-7 at the Farish Theatre in the Lexington Public Library downtown. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. on April 5, 2 and 7:30 p.m. on April 6 and 2 p.m. on April 7. Tickets are $7-10. 140 E Main St. Facebook.com

Same As It Ever Was

Talking Heads tribute band Same As It Ever Was makes their debut at Cosmic Charlie’s 3.0 on April 5. Founded in 2004, the seven-piece outfit of Knoxville-based musicians has nearly the full Talking Heads catalog at their fingertips, from “’77” to “Naked,” and all the B-sides in between. The show begins at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10. 105 W Loudon Ave. Facebook.com.

Cowboy Up For A Cure

The UK Chapter of Alpha Gamma Delta , UK FarmHouse and the UK Rodeo Team will present the sixth annual Cowboy Up for a Cure Rodeo to raise funds to fight pediatric cancer on April 6 at the Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena. This year’s event features over 200 contestants, who will begin to saddle up at 7 p.m. Tickets are $17. 4089 Iron Works Pkwy. CowboyUpForACure.org.

The UK Arboretum will have special activities in the Children’s Garden on April 6.

Earth Month kicks off

April is Earth Month and the University of Kentucky has a month of events leading to the annual Party for the Planet on Earth Day, April 27. On April 6, the “Spreading Roots” activities begin with Spectacular Spring in the Kentucky Children’s Garden from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kids can make seasonal crafts and explore exhibits from local organizations. Participants will take home a spring-flowering plant, while supplies last. Regular children’s garden admission of $3 per person or $10 per family applies. Members are admitted free. 500 Alumni Dr. Arboretum.ca.uky.edu.