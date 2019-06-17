Softball champions, horses at sunrise and more. Photos of the week: June 10-16

Photos of the week, June 10-16 See the best Herald-Leader photographs from the past week. Music: https://www.bensound.com Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK See the best Herald-Leader photographs from the past week. Music: https://www.bensound.com

Male celebrates after defeating Warren East 6-1 in the KHSAA State Softball Tournament championship at John Cropp Stadium Saturday, June 15, 2019. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

A mare grazes while a foal runs through a field along Old Frankfort Pike on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Robert Bell, who has at least one Civil War veteran ancestor buried on site, looked on Saturday evening during the Juneteenth Jubilee at African Cemetery No. 2 on Seventh St. in Lexington. Matt Goins

Morning fog is illuminated by the rising sun in a field near Old Frankfort Pike on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Warren East’s Katie Gardner (5) pitches during the KHSAA State Softball Tournament semifinals against Central Hardin at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, June 15, 2019. Warren East beat Central Hardin 4-1. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Fairgoers ride the Nemesis 360 during the Lexington Lions Club Bluegrass Fair at Masterson Station Park in Lexington, Thursday, June 13, 2019. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

TeSean Owens, left, Nino Owens and Joshua Bredwood, not seen, read the roll call of Civil War veterans buried on site Saturday evening during the Juneteenth Jubilee at African Cemetery No. 2 on Seventh St. in Lexington. Matt Goins

Central Hardin’s Onnica Nichols (1) appears dejected after losing to Warren Central during the KHSAA State Softball Tournament semifinals at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, June 15, 2019. Warren East beat Central Hardin 4-1. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

A group tours Woodford Reserve on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Clay County’s Ellie Finley (11) slides into home past /Madisonville-North Hopkins’ Mykayla Spurlin (17) during the KHSAA State Softball Tournament quarterfinals at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, June 14, 2019. Clay County beats Madisonville North-Hardin 4-2. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

A cardinal takes flight at The Arboretum, State Botanical Garden of Kentucky on Monday, June 10, 2019. Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid-70s, according to the National Weather Service. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Male’s Jasmine Miller (16) dives to catch a ball during the KHSAA State Softball Tournament championship against the Warren East at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, June 15, 2019. Male beat Warren East 6-1. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Central Hardin players watch as Pendleton County’s Kaylee Bruener pitches during a KHSAA State Softball Tournament quarterfinal game Friday, June 14, 2019, at University of Kentucky’s John Cropp Stadium. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Horses graze in a field at Rose Hill Farm in Fayette County Monday, July 10, 2019. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Warren East OBrien Wilson (4) celebrates after scoring a run during the KHSAA State Softball Tournament championship against Male at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, June 15, 2019. Male beat Warren East 6-1. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Candles were placed to remember Civil War veterans Saturday evening during the Juneteenth Jubilee at African Cemetery No. 2 on Seventh St. in Lexington. Matt Goins