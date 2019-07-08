Local

USWNT finals, Fourth of July, a bourbon fire and more. Photos of the week, July 1-7.

See the best Lexington Herald-Leader photographs from the week of the July 1-7, 2019. Music: https://www.bensound.com By
pow002.JPG
A sweat bee collects pollen from an echinacea hybrida cheyenne spirit coneflower at The Arboretum, State Botanical Garden of Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Monday, July 1, 2019. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

pow003.JPG
Christian Mack, from left, 7, Israel Joffrin, 7, Tahj Gardner, 5, and Tyree Johnson, 9, eat pie and ice cream at the Great American Pie Contest and Ice Cream Social at Fifth Third Bank Pavilion in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

pow006.JPG
Mai Takatasuji, of Shinhidaka, Japan, laughs with other representatives from Lexington’s sister city Shinhidaka, Japan, during the city’s Fourth of July parade along Main Street in downtown Lexington Ky., Thursday, July 4, 2019. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

pow004.JPG
Runners compete in the the Bluegrass 10K in downtown Lexington, Ky., Thursday July 4, 2019. Mark Mahan

pow011.JPG
Crews continued to battle a fire at a Jim Beam bourbon warehouse Wednesday afternoon in Woodford County more than 12 hours after the fire began. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

pow007.JPG
The Lincoln County Fair, Stanford, Ky., Saturday, July 6, 2019. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

pow010.JPG
The Wilmore Festival of the Fourth parade was held in Wilmore, Ky., July 4, 2019. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

pow008.JPG
Jesse Dean, from left, Laura Murphy, and Stephenie Hoelscher, all of Lexington, Ky., have a picnic before “Broadway Under the Stars” presented by the Kentucky Conservatory Theatre for SummerFest 2019 at Woodland Park in Lexington, Friday, July 5, 2019. Broadway Under the Stars features a medley of performances from previous SummerFest productions. Sunday’s show begins in Woodland Park at 8 p.m. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

pow009.JPG
A Jim Beam bourbon warehouse in Woodford County, Ky., burns on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, after catching fire late Tuesday night. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

pow014.JPG
Dawn breaks in the Daniel Boone National Forest on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

pow012.JPG
Runners compete in the the Bluegrass 10K in downtown Lexington, Ky., Thursday July 4, 2019. Mark Mahan

pow013.JPG
Members of Jessamine County’s Girl Scout Troop 246 walk in the Wilmore Festival of the Fourth parade. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

pow015.JPG
Katha Horseman, 4, of Lexington, Ky., waves an American flag from a VFW Post 680 jeep during the city of Lexington’s Fourth of July parade along Main Street in downtown Lexington Ky., Thursday, July 4, 2019. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

pow016.JPG
Laura Westneat, of Lexington, Ky., center, and Kelsie Steber, of Danville, Ky., right, celebrate after United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher saves a penalty shot taken by England’s Steph Houghton during a Women’s World Cup semifinal soccer match watch party at West Sixth Brewing in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, July 2, 2019. The United States beat England 2-1. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

pow020.JPG
Dead carp float near the dock at the Kentucky River Campground in Frankfort, Ky., Friday, July 5, 2019. Fish affected by bourbon runoff from the Jim Beam warehouse fire that started Tuesday are turning up dead along the Kentucky River throughout the area. Lexington

pow018.JPG
Spectators watch the city of Lexington’s Fourth of July fireworks display along Main Street in Lexington Ky., Thursday, July 4, 2019. Fireworks were launched from the R.J. Corman Railyard. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

pow017.JPG
Kathleen Butler poses for a photo in a hemp field at Butler Farms in Bourbon County on Friday, June 21, 2019. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

pow021.JPG
Ron Wilbur, of Lexington, Ky., performs ÒIf I CanÕt Love HerÓ from Beauty and the Beast on stage during “Broadway Under the Stars” presented by the Kentucky Conservatory Theatre for SummerFest 2019 at Woodland Park in Lexington, Friday, July 5, 2019. Broadway Under the Stars features a medley of performances from previous SummerFest productions. Sunday’s show begins in Woodland Park at 8 p.m. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

pow019.JPG
Members of the Lawn Mower Brigade participate in Wilmore’s Festival of the Fourth on July 4, 2019. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

pow025.JPG
An American goldfinch stands among “Strawberry fields” gomphrena at The Arboretum, State Botanical Garden of Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Monday, July 1, 2019. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

pow023.JPG
A Jim Beam bourbon warehouse in Woodford County, Ky., burns on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, after catching fire late Tuesday night. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

pow024.JPG
Emory McCauley, left, and Emerson Ganahl, both 2, eat pie and ice cream at the Great American Pie Contest and Ice Cream Social at Fifth Third Bank Pavilion in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

pow026.JPG
The moon is seen in between two firework trails during the city of Lexington’s Fourth of July fireworks display from the R.J. Corman Railyard in Lexington Ky., Thursday, July 4, 2019. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

pow022.JPG
Fans cheers after a goal from United States’ Alex Morgan during a Women’s World Cup semifinal soccer match watch party at West Sixth Brewing in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, July 2, 2019. The United States beat England 2-1. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

pow031.JPG
A Jim Beam bourbon warehouse in Woodford County, Ky., burns on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, after catching fire late Tuesday night. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

pow027.JPG
Nikki Gilland, left, Rachel Mathis and Kevin Collins reacted after Megan Rapinoe scored for the US WomenÍs National Team Sunday during a watch party for the FIFA WomenÍs World Cup final at KSR Bar and Grill. Matt Goins Matt Goins

pow030.JPG
During the Bluegrass 10K in downtown Lexington on Thursday July 4, 2019 in Lexington, Ky. Mark Mahan

pow028.JPG
Fire crews continue to battle a fire at a Jim Beam bourbon warehouse in Woodford County, Ky., Wednesday, July 3, 2019. The fire was started late Tuesday night. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

pow032.JPG
Shelby Taylor, from left, laughs with her daughter Chole Taylor-Jimenez, 1, and husband Javier Jimenez, all of Lexington, Ky., during the city of Lexington’s Fourth of July festival in front of the old Fayette County Courthouse in downtown Lexington Ky., Thursday, July 4, 2019. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

