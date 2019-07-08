USWNT finals, Fourth of July, a bourbon fire and more. Photos of the week, July 1-7.

Photos of the week, July 1-7
See the best Lexington Herald-Leader photographs from the week of the July 1-7, 2019. Music: https://www.bensound.com
See the best Lexington Herald-Leader photographs from the week of the July 1-7, 2019. Music: https://www.bensound.com
A sweat bee collects pollen from an echinacea hybrida cheyenne spirit coneflower at The Arboretum, State Botanical Garden of Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Monday, July 1, 2019.
Ryan C. Hermens
rhermens@herald-leader.com
Christian Mack, from left, 7, Israel Joffrin, 7, Tahj Gardner, 5, and Tyree Johnson, 9, eat pie and ice cream at the Great American Pie Contest and Ice Cream Social at Fifth Third Bank Pavilion in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Ryan C. Hermens
rhermens@herald-leader.com
Mai Takatasuji, of Shinhidaka, Japan, laughs with other representatives from Lexington’s sister city Shinhidaka, Japan, during the city’s Fourth of July parade along Main Street in downtown Lexington Ky., Thursday, July 4, 2019.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Runners compete in the the Bluegrass 10K in downtown Lexington, Ky., Thursday July 4, 2019.
Mark Mahan
Crews continued to battle a fire at a Jim Beam bourbon warehouse Wednesday afternoon in Woodford County more than 12 hours after the fire began.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
The Lincoln County Fair, Stanford, Ky., Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
The Wilmore Festival of the Fourth parade was held in Wilmore, Ky., July 4, 2019.
Ryan C. Hermens
rhermens@herald-leader.com
Jesse Dean, from left, Laura Murphy, and Stephenie Hoelscher, all of Lexington, Ky., have a picnic before “Broadway Under the Stars” presented by the Kentucky Conservatory Theatre for SummerFest 2019 at Woodland Park in Lexington, Friday, July 5, 2019. Broadway Under the Stars features a medley of performances from previous SummerFest productions. Sunday’s show begins in Woodland Park at 8 p.m.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
A Jim Beam bourbon warehouse in Woodford County, Ky., burns on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, after catching fire late Tuesday night.
Ryan C. Hermens
rhermens@herald-leader.com
Dawn breaks in the Daniel Boone National Forest on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Ryan C. Hermens
rhermens@herald-leader.com
Members of Jessamine County’s Girl Scout Troop 246 walk in the Wilmore Festival of the Fourth parade.
Ryan C. Hermens
rhermens@herald-leader.com
Katha Horseman, 4, of Lexington, Ky., waves an American flag from a VFW Post 680 jeep during the city of Lexington’s Fourth of July parade along Main Street in downtown Lexington Ky., Thursday, July 4, 2019.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Laura Westneat, of Lexington, Ky., center, and Kelsie Steber, of Danville, Ky., right, celebrate after United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher saves a penalty shot taken by England’s Steph Houghton during a Women’s World Cup semifinal soccer match watch party at West Sixth Brewing in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, July 2, 2019. The United States beat England 2-1.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Dead carp float near the dock at the Kentucky River Campground in Frankfort, Ky., Friday, July 5, 2019. Fish affected by bourbon runoff from the Jim Beam warehouse fire that started Tuesday are turning up dead along the Kentucky River throughout the area.
Spectators watch the city of Lexington’s Fourth of July fireworks display along Main Street in Lexington Ky., Thursday, July 4, 2019. Fireworks were launched from the R.J. Corman Railyard.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kathleen Butler poses for a photo in a hemp field at Butler Farms in Bourbon County on Friday, June 21, 2019.
Ryan C. Hermens
rhermens@herald-leader.com
Ron Wilbur, of Lexington, Ky., performs ÒIf I CanÕt Love HerÓ from Beauty and the Beast on stage during “Broadway Under the Stars” presented by the Kentucky Conservatory Theatre for SummerFest 2019 at Woodland Park in Lexington, Friday, July 5, 2019. Broadway Under the Stars features a medley of performances from previous SummerFest productions. Sunday’s show begins in Woodland Park at 8 p.m.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Members of the Lawn Mower Brigade participate in Wilmore’s Festival of the Fourth on July 4, 2019.
Ryan C. Hermens
rhermens@herald-leader.com
An American goldfinch stands among “Strawberry fields” gomphrena at The Arboretum, State Botanical Garden of Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Monday, July 1, 2019.
Ryan C. Hermens
rhermens@herald-leader.com
A Jim Beam bourbon warehouse in Woodford County, Ky., burns on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, after catching fire late Tuesday night.
Ryan C. Hermens
rhermens@herald-leader.com
Emory McCauley, left, and Emerson Ganahl, both 2, eat pie and ice cream at the Great American Pie Contest and Ice Cream Social at Fifth Third Bank Pavilion in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Ryan C. Hermens
rhermens@herald-leader.com
The moon is seen in between two firework trails during the city of Lexington’s Fourth of July fireworks display from the R.J. Corman Railyard in Lexington Ky., Thursday, July 4, 2019.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Fans cheers after a goal from United States’ Alex Morgan during a Women’s World Cup semifinal soccer match watch party at West Sixth Brewing in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, July 2, 2019. The United States beat England 2-1.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
A Jim Beam bourbon warehouse in Woodford County, Ky., burns on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, after catching fire late Tuesday night.
Ryan C. Hermens
rhermens@herald-leader.com
Nikki Gilland, left, Rachel Mathis and Kevin Collins reacted after Megan Rapinoe scored for the US WomenÍs National Team Sunday during a watch party for the FIFA WomenÍs World Cup final at KSR Bar and Grill.
During the Bluegrass 10K in downtown Lexington on Thursday July 4, 2019 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
Fire crews continue to battle a fire at a Jim Beam bourbon warehouse in Woodford County, Ky., Wednesday, July 3, 2019. The fire was started late Tuesday night.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Shelby Taylor, from left, laughs with her daughter Chole Taylor-Jimenez, 1, and husband Javier Jimenez, all of Lexington, Ky., during the city of Lexington’s Fourth of July festival in front of the old Fayette County Courthouse in downtown Lexington Ky., Thursday, July 4, 2019.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
