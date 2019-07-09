‘A really good feeling.’ Central Kentucky town comes together for upbeat lip sync

City of Morehead comes together for upbeat lip sync video The City of Morehead came together for this lip sync of 'Can't Stop The Feeling.' Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The City of Morehead came together for this lip sync of 'Can't Stop The Feeling.'

The city of Morehead is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, and its residents recently came together to show their love for their town with a lip sync video.

More than 100 people — from police and firefighters to Morehead State University supporters and employees of local businesses — danced through downtown lip syncing to Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”

“To see so many people excited and happy downtown was really, really a good feeling,” said Mayor Laura White-Brown.

She said the video was an opportunity to show off the unity in the community and to unveil the city’s new logo and marketing slogan, “One Community. Many Opportunities.”

“I really wanted to just focus on something exciting and collaborative” for the city, said White-Brown, who was elected last November.

She said the city had already shut down the street for the city’s fireworks show on the same day the video was filmed, so there was no disruption downtown, and no taxpayer funds were used in the video’s production.

The video “premiered” at the Morehead City Council meeting Monday night and was later posted to the city’s social media accounts.

“In the first 12 hours it had 27,000 views,” she said.

White-Brown said Morehead plans to host a series of special events this September to celebrate the city’s 150th birthday, including a 10k and an outdoor concert.