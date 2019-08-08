Former Kentucky girls’ camp added to National Register of Historic places. See why.

Former Lexington girl’s camp now on National Register of Historic places Trail's End girl's camp, a former girl's camp now preserved by Floracliff Nature Sanctuary, was placed on the National Register of Historic Places for its historical significance in the south. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Trail's End girl's camp, a former girl's camp now preserved by Floracliff Nature Sanctuary, was placed on the National Register of Historic Places for its historical significance in the south.

A historic girls’ camp in Lexington has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Trail’s End, a former and now preserved girls’ camp, was added to the register in June. The camp was established in 1913 by Mary DeWitt Snyder and was one of the first organized camps for girls in the south.

In 1917, the camp added a lodge, which now sits on the property of Floracliff Nature Sanctuary, located off Elk Lick Falls Road. The lodge remains in-tact today and is part of the property that is now recognized by the register.

Being the first known girls’ camp in the south, it paved the way for women to attend camps “with a focus on building character and physical strength through outdoor activities and exposure to nature.”

A 1927 Trail’s End camp brochure features the purpose of the camp and advertises the activities the females could participate in. photo provided.

“...We quickly recognized the significance of its history as a girls’ camp in the early 20th century and are honored to have the National Registry listing as confirmation,” Board President of Floracliff Nature Sanctuary Ellen Tunnell said in a press release. “It’s both exciting and humbling to be the stewards of this historically unique and beautiful piece of Fayette County and Central Kentucky.”

According to Floracliff Preserve Director Beverly James, the Trail’s End land is protected by a conservation easement provided by the Kentucky Heritage Land Conservation Fund.

“Protecting and preserving our cultural resources gives us a greater understanding of how the land and region was used before we got here and how certain events or movements have influenced today’s culture,” James said.

Historical preservationist Tim Condo recognized the historical importance of the land while he was working at The Bluegrass Trust for Historic Preservation. Tunnell approached him with the idea to prepare a nomination for the register, so he began researching the property over a year ago.

“The significant history of the camp made me realize that we had something that could be eligible for national registry status,” Tunnell said.

To be on the National Register of Historic Places, the location must be deemed worthy of preservation for its local, state or national significance in American history. A location can also be deemed worthy of preservation if it shows significance to American architecture, archaeology, engineering or culture.

Trail’s End was added to the register because the property contributed to the “broad patterns of our history” by marking a new time in America where things such as summer camps, female camps, group camps and more were becoming more popular. Though Trail’s End is no longer a functioning camp, people still participate in these types of camps today.

According to the Kentucky Heritage Council, a location being recognized by the register can mean potential tax benefits, federal grants and increased efforts to preserve the historic location.

“I think our natural history and cultural history are equally important to protect and go in hand in hand, especially at Trail’s End where the surrounding landscape played an important role in camp activities,” James said.

The property was adopted by Floracliff in 2017. Floracliff was established in the 1950s by Dr. Mary Wharton. Wharton began purchasing parcels of land along the Kentucky River with the intention of protecting the land from development; she ended up purchasing 287 acres of land during her time.

“Her dream for the property was to preserve the natural communities and special geological features unique to the area,” the Floracliff Nature Sanctuary website reads. “Dr. Wharton believed that education and appreciation lead to preservation and recognized the potential for Floracliff to become a center for environmental education and research in the Inner Bluegrass and Kentucky River watershed.”

Trail’s End camp-goers play with flowers inside the now preserved lodge. The Trail’s End camp was established in 1913, and the lodge was built in 1917. Photo provided.

In 1996, Floracliff was named as a Kentucky State Nature Preserve, “giving it perpetual protection from development.” Now including the 59 acres of Trail’s End, Floracliff protects 346 acres of Kentucky land.

People can schedule tours online to see the preserved lodge and the surrounding ecology of the area. James said each year Floracliff gives over 1,200 tours, mainly in the spring and fall, but there is summer availability.

These Kentucky places were also added to the National Register of Historic Places this year:

▪ Willis Russell Memorial House, Boyle County

▪ Butchertown Historic District and J.J. Reilly Manufacturing Building, Jefferson County

▪ Heartland, Woodford County

▪ Louisville to Bardstown Turnpike Milestones and Roadbed, Bullitt, Jefferson, Spencer and Nelson County

A full list of all Kentucky locations on the register can be found on the National Register of Historic Places website.