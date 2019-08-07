University of Kentucky graduate named new director of Lyric Theatre

Whit Whitaker (right) stars in 'Othello.' He assumed his role as director of the Lyric Theatre on Aug. 5. Whitaker has previous experience in acting and arts. Lexington

A University of Kentucky graduate has been named new director of the Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center.

On Aug. 5, Whit Whitaker assumed his role as director of the theatre. According to the Lyric Theatre press release, Whitaker has served as choral business director for The Lexington Singers, as an administrative liaison with Global Creative Connections and as a healthcare administrator at UK before his new position with the Lyric.

Whitaker has also served as a fitness instructor at the YMCA, an independent prevention specialist and an independent contract performing artist.

Whitaker is from Detroit, and graduated from UK with a bachelor’s of music and master’s degree in arts administration.

Chester Grundy had been serving as interim director since April .

The director of the Lyric Theatre is generally responsible for functioning of the theatre, consistent achievement of admission, staff development, fundraising and “maintaining a focus on developing a relationship with stakeholders and the community.”

“Basically day to day operations,” Whitaker said.

Whitaker had originally decided not to apply, despite friends and family encouraging him to do so. He said that when applications originally opened, he didn’t feel ready to take on the job. He wanted to make sure he was the perfect fit before applying.

“I wanted to be a good, effective leader,” Whitaker said.

He ended up applying the final day the applications were due.

He was originally drawn to the position because of the historical significance the Lyric Theatre has in Lexington.

“Its such a historical staple in the Lexington community,” Whitaker said. “I love the idea of moving the Lyric forward and continue to move it in a positive direction.”

The Lyric was originally built as a movie house. Between 1948 and 1963, it was “a thriving entertainment centerpiece for Lexington’s African-American families” and “quickly became a cultural icon.”

Whitaker intends to have the Lyric be a place of support for the diverse Lexington community.

As director, Whitaker wants the Lyric to have a larger footprint in the Lexington community, and wants people to recognize it more.

“It’s going to grow with cultivating relationships with the community,” he said.