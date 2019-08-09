UK installed new parking signs on campus. Could they help you avoid a ticket?

UK’s $500 million campus construction wish list UK has created a list of renovations and new building construction to improve and expand classrooms, offices and research space across campus. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK UK has created a list of renovations and new building construction to improve and expand classrooms, offices and research space across campus.

The University of Kentucky has installed new parking signs—and these make it much easier to know when it’s okay to park in certain spots.

The new signs designate which times of the day require certain UK parking passes, or no parking pass at all. For example, the Blue Lot on campus allows these passes for the following times:

▪ K passes: Monday-Friday., 5 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

▪ EK passes: Monday-Friday, 5 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

▪ Any valid UK permit: Monday-Thursday, 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

▪ No permit required: Monday-Thursday, 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., Friday after 3:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday all day.

While the Red and Blue Lot signs are the biggest so far, similar signs for other lots are now spread around campus indicating which times and passes allow for parking in the designated parking area.

UK’s Director of Transportation Services Lance Broeking said that he got the idea to start this project by visiting his daughter at Western Kentucky University. He said WKU had done a “good job” at making directions and signs clear, and that “UK could do better.”

Over the last 6 to 8 months, many signs throughout campus have been updated and replaced, Broeking said.

“We wanted to do a better job of communicating what the rules were...” he said. “Rather than saying ‘You can park there,’ then leaving people to guess those hours.”

The signs were installed by Jessamine County based company Goble Signs.

Owner Kelly Goble said his company and Broeking have been working closely to create and install more “informational-type signage” across campus, to ensure clarity when it comes to way-finding and things such as parking.

Since April, Goble Signs has installed 7 new parking signs across campus: two in the Blue Lot, two in the Red Lot, two in the Orange Lot and one in the Green Lot.

UK Senior Sydney Ott is one of many UK students who has had issues in the past with deciphering when it is acceptable to park places without a UK permit. Last year, Ott said she received over 20 parking tickets through UK Transportation. With the new signs, it makes it clear when it is okay to park without a UK parking permit.

“It just looks more organized and it’s easier to read now,” Ott said.