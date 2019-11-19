Three construction workers reportedly injured in crash on Bluegrass Parkway

A major crash has closed part of Bluegrass Parkway near the 53 mile-marker in Mercer County, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Three construction workers were hurt in the collision, which occurred at about 4 p.m., said Kentucky State Police Trooper Stuart Jackson. Jackson said he did not know how the wreck occurred.

WLEX reported that two of the workers were seriously hurt and were taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.

WKYT reported that the westbound lanes of the parkway are closed at the 51 mile marker because of the crash.

Jackson said he expected the road would be shut down for a few hours.