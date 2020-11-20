Plane crashes at Central Kentucky airport with 3 people aboard

The three passengers aboard this plane were able to escape safely after a crash at the Cynthiana-Harrison County Airport Thursday, according to reports. Cynthiana-Harrison County Airport/Facebook

A small plane crashed at the Cynthiana-Harrison County Airport Thursday night, but there were no fatalities among those on board.

The Cessna 172 crashed at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday with three people aboard, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The runway had reopened by Friday, according to the airport.

The fixed-wing single-engine aircraft was manufactured in 1979 and is registered to the Lexington Flying Club, according to the FAA’s online registry.

A member of the club had taken the plane out for training when it clipped some trees while approaching the airport, WLEX-18 reported.

The television station reported that the occupants of the plane were able to get out on their own and were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after the pilot called 911.

The FAA said it will investigate.