Plane crashes at Central Kentucky airport with 3 people aboard
A small plane crashed at the Cynthiana-Harrison County Airport Thursday night, but there were no fatalities among those on board.
The Cessna 172 crashed at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday with three people aboard, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The runway had reopened by Friday, according to the airport.
The fixed-wing single-engine aircraft was manufactured in 1979 and is registered to the Lexington Flying Club, according to the FAA’s online registry.
A member of the club had taken the plane out for training when it clipped some trees while approaching the airport, WLEX-18 reported.
The television station reported that the occupants of the plane were able to get out on their own and were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after the pilot called 911.
The FAA said it will investigate.
