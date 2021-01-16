Traffic pileups involving dozens of cars reported on I-75 as Kentucky snow showers continue

Lexington was coated with a light layer of snow Saturday morning. aslitz@herald-leader.com

Crashes involving an estimated 30 vehicles stopped traffic in both directions on Interstate 75 in Rockcastle County Saturday afternoon.

Collisions were reported on northbound and southbound I-75 between mile markers 59 and 60, according to LexWrecks, a Twitter page operated by the Lexington Traffic Management Center, which shared the information just after 12:30 p.m.

Multiple injuries had been reported as part of the pileup, and emergency crews from Rockcastle, Laurel and Madison counties were responding, along with the Livingston Fire Department and Mount Vernon Fire Department.

“Expect delays in this area and use added caution,” LexWrecks warned.

WKYT meteorologist Chris Bailey said in a tweet that “blinding snow squalls across southeastern Kentucky” were continuing early Saturday afternoon, causing the potential for more wrecks.

“There probably is some sharply reduced visibility,” said Kevin Sullivan, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Jackson.

He said that while large amounts of snow accumulation aren’t expected, snow showers and flurries will likely continue off and on throughout the weekend.

Temperatures Sunday are expected to be in the mid-30s, he said.

In Lexington, where about half an inch of snow fell overnight, police responded to four collisions and one call for assistance from a motorist in the early morning hours, the city said in a news release.

The city’s Community Emergency Winter Weather Plan has been activated, and there is extra capacity at shelters. Because of changes necessitated by the coronavirus, people who need shelter in Lexington should call the street outreach team at 859-513-9199. Between the hours of 10 p.m. and 8 a.m., call 859-494-0470. In surrounding counties, more information about shelter is available at uwbg211.org.