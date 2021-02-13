Central Kentucky teen sings with Luke Bryan on ‘American Idol’ season premiere

Alex Miller, of Lancaster, sings with Luke Bryan on the season premier of American Idol, which airs at 8 p.m. Feb. 14 on ABC. ABC

Auditioning for the judges on American Idol would be exciting enough, but a Central Kentucky teen got an extra dose of excitement when one of them jumped up to sing a duet with him.

Alex Miller, 17, of Lancaster, is among the contestants who will be featured on the season premiere of American Idol Sunday night. The episode airs at 8 p.m. on ABC.

A promotional video shows a clip of Miller playing an original song, “I’m Over You, So Get Over Me,” for Idol judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. Then Bryan joins him in a performance of Merle Haggard’s “Big City.”

Kentuckians will also enjoy watching Perry try to figure out Miller’s pronunciation of “Garrard County.”

“When they named it, they had tobacco in their mouth,” Bryan quips in the video.

Miller is guitar picker who plays in the tradition of old-school country legends like Hank Williams. And he looks the part too, right down to his embroidered Western shirts.

“Music means everything to me,” the teen says in the video, which was shared by ABC.

He’s been performing all his life. Last summer, Miller told the Garrard Central Record that he’d love to perform on the Grand Ole Opry and maybe become a member someday.

“I’d feel like that was it,” he said in the interview. “There wouldn’t be anybody in the whole wide world that could top me then.”

Bryan mentioned the possibility of an Opry performance during the audition, asking Miller, “What happens if you were to ever play the Grand Ole Opry?”

“I don’t know, man, I’d die and go to heaven,” Miller replied.

“I think I can make a call at some point,” Bryan said.