Major spilled milk cleanup underway in Central Kentucky

A tanker truck overturned and spilled many gallons of milk in Lawrenceburg, Ky., Tuesday afternoon. Facebook

A tanker truck carrying milk overturned in Anderson County, Tuesday afternoon, spilling milk and stopping traffic.

The truck overturned at Jenny Lillard Road and Nathan Way in Lawrenceburg, according to a Facebook post by Lawrenceburg City Hall.

City officials said the road was expected to be closed for several hours because of the accident.

The Anderson News reported that the driver said he was rounding a corner when his load of 6,000 gallons of milk shifted, tipping the truck over.

No one was injured, according to the newspaper.

