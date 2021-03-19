Have you heard the one about the cop who got married at a Lexington doughnut shop?

Heather Sutton and Brandon Puckett, both of Lexington, Ky., eat cake following their wedding ceremony at Donut Days Bakery in Lexington, Ky., Friday, March 19, 2021. The pair were married at Donut Days following a forecast of inclement weather. aslitz@herald-leader.com

Brandon Puckett and Heather Sutton’s life as a married couple got off to an especially sweet start Friday.

Puckett, an officer with the Cynthiana police, and Sutton, an EMT who works for the University of Kentucky, tied the knot at Donut Days Bakery on Southland Drive.

The couple had originally planned to wed in an outdoor ceremony, but Sutton said she grew nervous about that after looking at the forecast a few weeks ago.

So she asked the owners of Donut Days, Fred and Marie Wohlstein, if they’d be willing to host the wedding, and they happily obliged.

“You know police officers, they love the doughnuts,” Sutton joked. “I thought that was a good way to lure him here.”

Fred Wohlstein said it was the first wedding in the bakery’s nearly 50 years of business.

“It’s special,” he said. “It’s unusual, but it’s fun.”

But if Puckett was hoping for a post-ceremony doughnut, that was not to be — at least, not right away.

After the ceremony, the couple fed each other slices of wedding cake made by the bakery.

The couple met last year, after Sutton caught Puckett’s eye on the social media app TikTok.

“She’s beautiful,” he said.

“For two months, I ignored him, and then finally wrote back,” she said.

But dating during a pandemic is no easy task, and at the time, Puckett was living in Elizabethtown.

“There was a whole lot of FaceTime,” she said.

“When I knew we were going to be something special,” Puckett said, he moved to Lexington and took a position with the police force in Cynthiana.

A Lexington firefighter, Anthony Mathies, performed the ceremony, which he infused with plenty humor. Puckett promised to occasionally share the TV remote with his bride, while Sutton’s vows included a pledge that she “may even make you dinner every once in a while.”