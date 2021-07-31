Fencing coach gets joyous welcome at airport after Lexington woman wins gold medal

Fencing coach Amgad Khazbak was greeted with a hearty celebration at Blue Grass Airport in Lexington Friday night.

Dozens of people greeted Khazbak with cheers as he came down the escalator.

Khazbak is the personal coach of Lee Kiefer, who won a gold medal in foil for the U.S at the Tokyo Olympics.

Kiefer, 27, of Lexington, is the first woman from the United States to win a gold medal in individual foil competition.

Khazbak runs Bluegrass Fencers’ Club and is the former national fencing coach for Egypt. He coached women’s foil for the U.S. at the 2012 Olympics in London.