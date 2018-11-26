Robbery suspect dies after police chase in Bourbon County

A Bath County man died Sunday after a vehicle he drove crashed into a tree in Bourbon County following a police chase, Kentucky State Police said.
Lucas Vanderpool, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Trooper Charles Loudermilk, spokesman for the state police post in Dry Ridge.
Winchester police pursued a vehicle driven by Vanderpool after it was seen leaving a store in Winchester that had reported an armed robbery, Loudermilk said.
“They were attempting to catch up to him but due to his speed coming across some of those roads, they backed off from him,” Loudermilk said. “They didn’t want to hurt anybody.”
Vanderpool’s vehicle struck a tree after failing to negotiate a curve on Thatchers Mill Road southeast of Paris, Loudermilk said.
State police said Vanderpool had an active warrant for first-degree assault. WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, said the driver of the crashed vehicle had shot another person in Rowan County.
The shooting victim was taken to a hospital, according to WKYT. Kentucky State Police are investigating the Bourbon County crash.
