Police search for woman in need of medical attention, dangerous man from Winchester

Winchester police sought the public’s help Friday in finding a woman who is believed to be endangered and in need of immediate medical attention. They are also looking for a man considered to be armed and dangerous.
Megan Deshay Griffin, 22, might have been shot in the legs, according to some unconfirmed reports. She has red hair and a tattoo of the word “Blessed” across her throat.
Griffin was last seen getting into a black Ford Mustang in Winchester and possibly heading to Lexington.
Winchester police are also looking for Clarence Ronnie Reynolds, 25, who has a tattoo of a crown and the words FOE on his neck. He was last seen on a black 1986 Honda cruiser style motorcycle and considered armed and dangerous.
Winchester police Capt. James Hall said Reynolds is considered a suspect in Griffin’s shooting about 6 a.m. Friday at M&W Auto Repair on S Highland Street. Reynolds is also believed to have pistol-whipped Griffin in the face.
If you have seen these two or have information about their whereabouts, Winchester police ask that you call the department at (859) 745-7403.
