Police are looking for Megan Deshay Griffin, 22, and Clarence Ronnie Reynolds, 25. Winchester Police Department
Clark County

Police search for woman in need of medical attention, dangerous man from Winchester

By Greg Kocher

gkocher1@herald-leader.com

August 10, 2018 01:17 PM

Winchester police sought the public’s help Friday in finding a woman who is believed to be endangered and in need of immediate medical attention. They are also looking for a man considered to be armed and dangerous.

Megan Deshay Griffin, 22, might have been shot in the legs, according to some unconfirmed reports. She has red hair and a tattoo of the word “Blessed” across her throat.

Griffin was last seen getting into a black Ford Mustang in Winchester and possibly heading to Lexington.

Winchester police are also looking for Clarence Ronnie Reynolds, 25, who has a tattoo of a crown and the words FOE on his neck. He was last seen on a black 1986 Honda cruiser style motorcycle and considered armed and dangerous.



Clarence Ronnie Reynolds
Winchester Police Department

Winchester police Capt. James Hall said Reynolds is considered a suspect in Griffin’s shooting about 6 a.m. Friday at M&W Auto Repair on S Highland Street. Reynolds is also believed to have pistol-whipped Griffin in the face.

If you have seen these two or have information about their whereabouts, Winchester police ask that you call the department at (859) 745-7403.

