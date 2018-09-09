Post office roof reportedly collapses in Winchester

Fire officials were on the scene of a reported roof collapse at the U.S. Post Office in downtown Winchester Sunday morning., officials said.
No injuries were immediately reported.
This report will be updated as more details are available.
September 09, 2018 11:22 AM
