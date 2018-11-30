Kentucky man ordered to pay $34.8 million, go to prison over huge military munition dump, blast

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2016, file photo provided by the Louisiana National Guard, a controlled burn chamber arrives at Camp Minden in Minden, La. A federal judge has sentenced the former owner of a company involved in an explosion and cleanup in Louisiana to pay $34 million and spend 4 years and seven months in prison. KTBS-TV reports that former owner David Alan Smith, of Winchester, Kentucky, and four officials of his Explo Systems Inc. were sentenced Thursday, Nor. 29, 2018, in Shreveport. Louisiana National Guard via AP, File Noshoba Davis