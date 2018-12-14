Man told police he blamed baby for family problems. His daughter hospitalized, he’s in jail.

A Winchester man told police that he shook his 9-month-old baby violently because he “blamed her for multiple things that were going on with the family” and took his anger out on her, police said.
Nicholas Grimm, 27, was arrested after Child Protective Services called Winchester police about the case on Wednesday, when Grimm’s daughter was taken to the emergency room at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with multiple brain bleeds, according to a police citation.
Grimm told police that “he had violently shaken the child” several times between July and November, the citation states.
Grimm is charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child age 12 or under. He was being held in the Clark County Detention Center Friday on $10,000 cash bond, jail records show.
He is scheduled to be arraigned in Clark District Court on Monday morning.
