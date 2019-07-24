72-year-old veteran reportedly dies in Clark County house fire

Best practices for preventing fires at home Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips.

A 72-year-old man died Tuesday after going back inside a Clark County home that had caught fire, according to media reports.

An explosion blew out the back portion of the house, but it’s unknown what caused the fire, Clark County Fire Chief Ernest Barnes told WKYT. When fire crews arrived, they found the home still heavily burning and it eventually collapsed, the Winchester Sun reported.

Michael Snowden and his wife made it out of the home, but the man was later found dead after he went back inside, WKYT reported. The wife was uninjured, according to WKYT.

The house in the Goffs Community is around 20 minutes from downtown Winchester and has limited access to water, according to the Sun. Four separate fire departments responded to the Cunningham Lane home, the Winchester Sun reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Oxygen tanks, which Snowden used in the home, were heard by the fire department exploding, according to WKYT. Foul play is not suspected, Barnes told the Winchester Sun.

Snowden’s family described him to WKYT as a veteran who loved his family and country.