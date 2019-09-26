Clark County
Fatal crash shuts down I-64 in Clark County approaching Fayette County
One person died following a crash Thursday morning on Interstate 64 in Clark County, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Westbound lanes of the interstate near the Winchester/Mount Sterling exit are closed as a result of the crash, the transportation cabinet said. The road will likely be closed until after 11 a.m.
The incident occurred about 14 miles from the first Lexington exit on I-64.
WKYT reported the driver of one vehicle was thrown from a vehicle after crossing the median.
The identity of the deceased individual has not been released.
This story will be updated.
