Explosion leads to fire and major structural damage at Winchester hemp facility

No one was injured Thursday night when a Clark County hemp processing facility caught fire after an explosion, according to media reports.

The fire occurred a little after 8 p.m. at GenCanna, which is located off Colby Road. Flames were visible in a laboratory building, but Clark County Fire Chief Ernie Barnes told WKYT firefighters knocked the fire down pretty quickly.

“They do use some different chemicals in their refining process, so that makes (us) a little extra cautious, and then just due to the structural damage, we have to make sure that it’s safe for our crews to work in,” said Barnes.

Fire crews were still on scene around an hour and a half after the explosion taking care of hot spots, The Winchester Sun reported.

It’s not clear what caused the fire.

“We’re very fortunate everyone got out and no one was injured,” GenCanna spokesperson Kathryn Robertson told The Winchester Sun.

Five employees were inside the facility at the time of the explosion, but they were not in the lab area, WKYT reported. Kentucky State Police, the state fire marshal and the Lexington and Winchester fire departments assisted, according to WKYT.

GenCanna employs about 160 people, and it announced in January that it had developed a hemp strain with no THC.

Part of GenCanna’s plant turns chopped-up hemp into a dried powder to sell as a nutritional supplement. The company has invested more than $5 million in Kentucky, but has yet to see any revenue.

GenCanna moved from Canada to Kentucky because of the agricultural resources and the climate, both meteorological and political.