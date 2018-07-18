David J. Phillip AP
Man tried to rob a Lexington Kroger, but the register he picked was empty.

A man attempting to rob the Hartland Parkway Kroger left empty-handed late Tuesday night when the cash register he picked did not have any cash in it.

The incident happened just before midnight, when a man with a camouflage mask entered the store with a handgun and tried to get money from a register, Lexington police said. But when the register was empty, he fled the scene, according to police.

Police believe the suspect may have left in a white van.

No one was injured in the attempted robbery, police said.

