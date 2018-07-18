Man tried to rob a Lexington Kroger, but the register he picked was empty.

A man attempting to rob the Hartland Parkway Kroger left empty-handed late Tuesday night when the cash register he picked did not have any cash in it.
The incident happened just before midnight, when a man with a camouflage mask entered the store with a handgun and tried to get money from a register, Lexington police said. But when the register was empty, he fled the scene, according to police.
Police believe the suspect may have left in a white van.
No one was injured in the attempted robbery, police said.
