New Circle Road ramp crash injures two, ties up traffic

Two were injured Monday afternoon in a rush hour crash that shut down a portion of a New Circle Road ramp near Nicholasville Road, according to media reports.
The crash occurred when a van driving up the exit ramp from the inner loop onto Nicholasville Road swerved and rear-ended a stopped car, causing the van to flip, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. The driver of the van and a person from the other vehicle were taken to a local hospital to be treated, the news station reported.
As of about 6:25 p.m. Monday crews were still working to clear the crash, according to WKYT.
