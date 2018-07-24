Confederate statues quietly moved to Lexington Cemetery

The city on Tuesday quietly relocated the statues of Confederates John Hunt Morgan and John C. Breckinridge to the Lexington Cemetery.
“Today we are doing exactly what we said we would do,” city spokeswoman Susan Straub said in a statement Tuesday evening, after the cemetery had closed. “The statues of John Hunt Morgan and John Breckinridge were moved out of storage this afternoon to The Lexington Cemetery. The statues are mounted on granite bases we installed this evening.
“Tomorrow, the cemetery will open as usual at 8 a.m. Visitors will be able to view the Morgan and Breckinridge statues in a respectful place where people can learn more about Civil War history. Both men are buried at the cemetery, along with many Confederate and Union soldiers.”
The city removed the statues from lawn of the old Fayette County Courthouse in October.
They had stood on Main Street for more than 100 years, on the same plot of ground where slave auctions were held before the Civil War.
For more than a year, an organization called Take Back Cheapside worked to persuade city officials to move them.
Mayor Jim Gray called for the removal in August, as conflict flared between white nationalists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Va., that left three people dead and others injured.
After that violence, dozens of people came before the Lexington council to plead that the statues be removed, and the council voted unanimously to do so.
The Lexington Cemetery, on Leestown Road, agreed to take them, and private funding paid for the relocation.
The city said earlier this year that smaller bases were being cut for the statues at the cemetery’s request. The city also agreed to provide security cameras mounted on poles to monitor the statues. Those preparations contributed to the delay in getting the statues up in their new home.
Hunt Morgan’s statue was to be placed near the Confederate cemetery, and Breckinridge’s statue was to be placed in his family’s plot.
Breckinridge was a U.S. vice president and a Confederate general and secretary of war. Hunt Morgan was a Confederate general.
