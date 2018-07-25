Lexington mom, sons had ‘large amounts of drugs,’ thousands in cash, police say

A mother and her two sons were arrested at their Lexington apartment building Tuesday and charged after officers found $160,000 in cash and hundreds of grams of heroin in the residence, police said.
Dorothy Waide, 59, and her son, Quincinio, 41, were charged with aggravated drug trafficking charges after a police search yielded thousands of dollars in cash, cocaine wrappers and over 280 grams (10 ounces) of heroin between the two of them, according to arrest citations.
Police spokesman Jervis Middleton said that 280 grams of heroin would go for about $800 to $1,300 on the street.
Vance Waide, 35, another son, was charged with cocaine possession and evidence tampering.
According to the arrest citation, police found marijuana in Quincinio Waide’s vehicle and he admitted to police that there was marijuana in his apartment on Douglas Avenue. Police executed a search warrant at his and his mother’s apartment — which was located directly below his.
“Large amounts of drugs were located in both apartments,” one arrest citation read.
Vance Waide was present during the search. He broke through the ceiling of an apartment below, according to court records. Detectives found dry wall, insulation and cocaine on his person and found baggies that had been rinsed out.
In Dorothy Waide’s apartment, police allegedly found a safe that contained about 226 grams (8 ounces) of heroin and about $100,000 cash. The arrest citation also said there was a handgun on top of the safe.
In Quincinio Waide’s apartment, police found about 56 grams (2 ounces) of heroin, about $60,000 cash and a kilogram cocaine wrapper. He was also charged with marijuana possession.
Comments