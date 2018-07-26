Fayette Republican Party headquarters apparently vandalized a third time

The headquarters for the Republican Party of Fayette County was damaged Thursday in an apparent act of vandalism, according to media reports.
The front window of the Southland Drive building was damaged at about 8:30 a.m. by what appears to have been a sledgehammer, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. A few Democrats were among the group that helped clean up the mess, the news station reported.
This is not the first time the building has been damaged by vandals. Last August someone painted “nazi scum” and “die nazi” on the front windows of the building, and in November 2016 someone threw a dumbbell through the front glass door.
Comments