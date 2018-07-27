Explosion at Lexington estate sale injures three people

Three people were taken to the hospital after an explosion at a Lexington home being prepared Friday for an estate sale, according to the fire department.
The explosion occurred about 9:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Nakomi Drive, Battalion Chief Brad Whittaker said. It was a localized explosion and the fire department did not evacuate the neighborhood, Whittaker added.
A person was going through items when something ignited, according to WKYT. As of 11:30 a.m., the fire department was still trying to determine what exploded.
All three people in the home were injured, Whittaker said. One had a significant hand injury, another a leg injury and the other person sustained a concussion-like injury, according to Whittaker. All three are expected to survive.
People were asked to avoid the area. The fire and police departments will be at the residence through Friday afternoon.
Comments