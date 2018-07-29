Lexington woman shot as she slams door on men demanding money

A woman was shot early Sunday as she fended off two men demanding money at the doorstep of her Lexington home.
The victim, who is in her sixties, was asleep in her home on Cognac Terrace when she awoke to the sound of someone knocking at her door, according to the Lexington Police Department.
She opened the door to find two men on her doorstep. They demanded money from her and as she tried to shut the door on them, they fired a gun.
The woman was shot and sustained an injury that was not life-threatening. She was transported to the hospital.
The call came into the Lexington Police Department at 1:25 a.m. Police did not release the name of the victim.
Comments