Lexington man charged in two of 12 fires near his home

A Lexington man has been arrested in connection to two fires at a Warnock Street residence earlier this month.

Robert Bruce Stevens, who lives on 237 Warnock Street, was charged with four counts of wanton endangerment and two counts of criminal mischief for fires on July 12 and July 13 at 257 Warnock Street, according to a release from the fire department. The address of the fires is just four houses down from Stevens’ home.

There have been 12 fires in the area of Warnock Street and Goodloe Street since September, the fire department said. Multiple fires have been set at 519 Goodloe, 519 1/2 Goodloe and 234 Warnock, according to the fire department. It has not been determined if Stevens had a role in the other nearby fires.

An air conditioning business was located at 519 Goodloe, but the building was vacant as of March, according to a neighbor. Community Ventures owns the property, along with several others in the neighborhood, property valuation records show.

Firefighters worked to put out a fire at 519 1/2 Goodloe St. in March. Karla Ward kward1@herald-leader.com

Squatters have been known to take shelter in the Goodloe Street building, the neighbor said.

“We continue to work on this case,” Major Robert King said. “The public can help. Anyone with information concerning these fires is encouraged to call our arson tip line.”

The arson tip line is (859) 231-1562 or email at arsontips@lexingtonky.gov. All tips can be submitted anonymously.