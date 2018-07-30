Missing autistic man found safe, police say.

A missing autistic man has been found and is safe, according to Lexington police.
Previous story:
The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a 25-year-old autistic man.
Daniel L. Elliott was last seen leaving his home on Duval Street near Tates Creek Road around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Elliott is 5-feet-11, around 200 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a floral flat-bill hat, black shirt, blue jeans and gray New Balance tennis shoes, according to police.
He has been known to frequent the Tates Creek Centre shopping area, according to his family. Anyone with information about his possible whereabouts is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600.
