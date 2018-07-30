Former UK running back stops FedEx truck to help man
Alfred Rawls, a former University of Kentucky running back who now delivers for FedEx in downtown Lexington, was recorded pushing a man in a wheelchair out of traffic. Rawls worked for 22 years at the Fayette County jail before working for FedEx.
Two days before Christmas in 2014, Marine Adam Weber married Lyndsey Childers at Coba Cocina in Lexington. After other wedding plans fell through, a last-minute decision to marry at the restaurant occurred while Weber was on leave.
A trailer on a truck hauling vehicles caught fire on southbound Interstate 75 Friday morning about the same time authorities were dealing with downed trees from a storm. The interstate was closed for a few hours and traffic was stopped for miles.
Strong storms knocked down multiple trees along southbound Interstate 75 between Fayette and Madison counties. A truck carrying vehicles also caught fire. All lanes were closed for clean up. The traffic eventually backed up for miles.
Pat Ryan, former president of Lexington Lions' Club, explains how the club uses money from the annual Bluegrass Fair to help 'beat' diabetes like he did. A group of kids with the disease will get a free visit Wednesday.
Very long lines formed quickly at Fayette and other malls across the country for the special promotion that allowed customers to pay as little as $1 for Build-A-Bear's fuzzy make-your-own friends. The company closed the lines to further patrons.