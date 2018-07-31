A bridge on a major Lexington road will be repaired. Here’s what drivers need to know

Repairs on the Nicholasville Road bridge over New Circle Road will close lanes late Wednesday and Thursday and several nights next week.
Joint repairs will be made from 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday to 5 a.m. the next morning.
Repairs will continue from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Aug. 9.
During the construction, the inbound and outbound left lanes of Nicholasville Road will be closed from Canary Road to Wilhite Drive. From the inner loop of New Circle, the inner-most left turn lane to Nicholasville Road will also be closed.
Police will assist with the closures and traffic flow, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
