Traffic alert! UK students returning as Fayette schools start. Avoid these streets.

Alberto Espinoza changed the oil on bus 871 Monday morning at the Fayette County School bus garage, 780 Miles Point Way. According to Marcus Dobbs, Director of Transportation, 241 buses ran their route this morning. They have 285 buses in the fleet that transports about 20,000 students. Fayette County starts school Wednesday August 15th, the same day that University of Kentucky students start moving in for the fall semester. This bus uses 32 quarts of oil. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com