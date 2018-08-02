Lexington named by website as one of the nation’s safest cities.

Lexington is ranked as the No. 3 safest metro city in the country, according to Safewise.com.
In the website’s ranking, determined by the per capita rate of crime for each city with a population greater than 300,000, Lexington trailed only Virginia Beach and Honolulu.
Chances of falling victim to a violent crime in Lexington are 3.39 out of 1,000, according to the website.There are 41.08 property crimes per 1,000 people, the website showed.
While the 20 homicides this year in Lexington is on pace to shatter last year’s record of 28 homicides, other violent crimes are down in 2018 from 2017. There have been fewer forcible rape and aggravated assaults this year in the city, as well as fewer property crimes such as breaking and entering, auto theft and arson, according to police data.
A tweet by University of Kentucky Police said it’s “very proud of the hard work by our agencies & partnership within our Lexington communities to be ranked as the 3rd safest metro city in America by Safewise.”
Virginia Beach and Lexington were the only cities east of the Mississippi River to be included in the top 10 of the rankings. Midwestern destinations Detroit and St. Louis were rated as the most dangerous cities in the country, the website determined.
