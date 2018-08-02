More than 10,000 lose power in south Lexington

More than 11,000 Kentucky Utilities customers lost power Thursday in south Lexington due to an equipment problem at a sub-station in the area, according to the utility.
The company reported 11,760 customers without power around 1:38 p.m., according to its outage map. The exact cause of the equipment problem is not yet known, according to KU spokesperson Daniel Lowry.
Lexington police is directing traffic in the area and is deploying traffic inverters. Lights are dark on Tates Creek between Gainesway Road and Landsowne Drive, possibly extending to Cooper Drive, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.
Signals are also dark on Alumni Drive at New Circle to Yellowstone Parkway.
Kentucky Utilities said power will be restored by 5:30 p.m.
Comments