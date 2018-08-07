Triangle Park in downtown Lexington was transformed into an outdoor movie cinema on Friday, July 28, 2017 for a free screening of Happy Gilmore as part of the Fountain Films on Friday series of summer movies. The event is scheduled to occur every Friday through August 18th.
When will Lexington’s Triangle Park fountains work again?

They have been dry since early June, but the popular downtown Triangle Park fountain will be working by Labor Day, the Lexington Center president and CEO said.

About $20,000 has been spent by the Lexington Center to replace damaged equipment that operates the fountains. The equipment was damaged in early June, according to Lexington Center chief Bill Owen.

A malfunction in the fountains’ irrigation system and a power outage affected pumps and motors.



The upside is the motors used for the fountains since 1980 were due for upgrades, Owen said. Unfortunately, the flthe Lexington Center had to replace its equipment when it was used the most.

“Those pumps are not cheap,” Owen said. “ But with the motors as old as they were, they weren’t far from a scheduled replacement.”

The Triangle Park fountains have been turned pink since Thursday to promote the newly-announced concert for Pink. The world-renowned pop singer will play the Rupp Arena stage on May 9, 2019.

