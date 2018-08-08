Man shot multiple times in apartment near Sayre School

A man was shot multiple times and critically injured in an apartment building near Sayre School Wednesday morning, police said.
The shooting happened at 6:45 a.m. inside an apartment on the 100 block of Constitution Street, near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to Lexington Police Lt. Chris Van Brackel.
Police said the victim, who is in his mid 30s, was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital and is in critical condition.
Police are interviewing neighbors in the area and have not released any information regarding a suspect.
If the shooting becomes fatal, it would add to the 20 homicides that have occurred this year in Lexington. In last year’s record-breaking year, there were 28 homicides.
Comments