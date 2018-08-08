Man has life-threatening injuries after lawnmower overturns at UPS in Lexington

A man was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with life-threatening injuries Tuesday after he was involved in an accident involving a lawn mower.
The incident occurred at UPS Freight on Blue Sky Parkway, where a zero-turn lawn mower overturned on a man, according to Lexington Fire Department Maj. Jordan Saas.
The victim’s coworkers removed the mower before first responders arrived, WKYT reported.
It’s not known how the lawn mower accident occurred.
First responders were called to the same location in May, when an explosion severely damaged the UPS Freight building and injured two people. The Lexington Fire Department later determined a propane torch likely ignited acetylene released from tanks inside a truck inside the facility.
