The Fayette County Coroner is on the scene of a crash on Georgetown Road that has shut down the road.
The Fayette County Coroner is on the scene of a crash on Georgetown Road that has shut down the road. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com
The Fayette County Coroner is on the scene of a crash on Georgetown Road that has shut down the road. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

Fayette County

Lexington crash reportedly kills two, shuts down Georgetown Road.

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

August 13, 2018 01:05 PM

Two people died following a crash Monday involving a tractor-trailer and two passenger vehicles on Georgetown Road, according to WKYT.

The road was shut down between Kearney Road and Iron Works Pike, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center. The crash occurred around 12 p.m. Monday.

One person died in each passenger vehicle involved in the collision, WKYT reported.

The trailer of the commercial vehicle detached and crashed into two cars, according to LEX 18. Police were not sure if the trailer detached before or as a result of the collision, police told WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

The closure is expected to last for an extended time, the traffic management center said.

  Comments  