This Lexington hospital held onto its top ranking in Kentucky

The University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital continues to be ranked the number one regional facility in Kentucky by U.S. News and World Report, which released its Best Hospitals Rankings Tuesday.

UK took the top spot in the state for the third year in a row, and got a top 50 ranking nationwide in four specialties: 38th in cancer care, 33rd in diabetes and endocrinology, and 45th for ear, nose and throat care and orthopedics. UK got “high performing,” which is good but outside the top 50, in the following areas: geriatrics, nephrology, neurology, pulmonology, urology, heart surgery, heart failure, colon cancer surgery, hip and knee replacement surgery, and lung cancer surgery.

UK officials said this year’s move from 50th to 38th in cancer care was due to being the only cancer care center in the state with National Cancer Institute designation.





“In acknowledging our national rankings and achievements, one common factor to our success is the people who work here,” said Dr. Mark F. Newman, UK’s executive vice president for health affairs. “These rankings and recognitions are a testament to the dedication of everyone at UK HealthCare and their commitment to continuously improving quality and service provided to our patients.”

Statewide, Baptist Health Lexington came in second to UK, followed by Baptist Health Louisville, St. Elizabeth Healthcare Edgewood, and Norton Hospital and Jewish Hospital, both in Louisville.

“We are proud of our staff who provide the high-quality compassionate care that resulted in this ranking,” said Baptist Health Lexington spokeswoman Ruth Ann Childers. “Patients in central and eastern Kentucky are fortunate to have two high-ranking hospitals in Lexington.”

The report looks at 25 specialties in 4,500 hospitals nationwide. It considers a variety of statistics, such as survival and readmission rates, patient volume, patient experience, patient safety and nursing quality.

The top three hospitals in the country were the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., the Cleveland Clinic, and Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Md.