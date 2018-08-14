Two men, 87 and 46 years old, die in Lexington tractor-trailer collision.

An 87-year-old man and 46-year-old man died Monday when a trailer of a commercial vehicle detached and crashed into the vehicles they were driving on Georgetown Road.
Raymond Gay, 87, and Terry Burden, 46, died as a result of the crash that shut down Georgetown Road for most of Monday afternoon, according to the Fayette County Coroner.
The incident happened around noon between Kearney Road and Berea Road, where a flat-bed trailer of the commercial vehicle detached and crashed into two cars traveling inbound on Georgetown Road, police said. Police were not sure if the trailer detached before or as a result of the collision.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.
